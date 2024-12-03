American Nightmare Announces Special 25th Anniversary Show in Brooklyn

Home News Charlotte Huot December 3rd, 2024 - 5:58 PM

Legendary hardcore band American Nightmare is gearing up to celebrate 25 years in the hardcore scene with two special anniversary shows. Known for their unique blend of intense hardcore energy and emotionally charged lyrics, the band will kick off the festivities with their highly anticipated show at The Monarch in Brooklyn on Feb. 15, 2025, according to a press release.

Fans can expect a night to remember, with the band hinting at surprise appearances of “very special guests.” Tickets for the Brooklyn show go on sale this Friday at 12 p.m. EST.

As part of their anniversary celebration, American Nightmare is also heading to Europe for an exclusive performance at the Revolution Calling Festival in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on Nov. 22, 2025, sharing the stage with iconic acts like Cold As Life and Cockney Rejects.

Since their first performance in February 2000, American Nightmare has left an indelible mark on the hardcore scene. Their music combines the raw energy of straight-edge youth crew with the darker, nihilistic tones of bands like Blood For Blood and Sheer Terror, all while drawing inspiration from post-punk legends Joy Division and The Smiths.

American Nightmare continues to influence a new generation of hardcore fans with their signature sound and intense live performances. These anniversary shows offer fans the rare chance to witness the band’s evolution while celebrating their legacy.

