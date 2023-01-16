Kreator and Sepultura Announce Co-Headlining 2023 North American Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2023 - 10:33 PM

Today German trash metal band Kreator and Brazilian metal band Sepultura have announced a co-Headlining 2023 North American Tour Klash Of The Titans which will run through May and June.

Since the mid-80s both Kreator and Sepultura have shaped heavy music by sticking to their musical roots but at the same time, they were not afraid to reinvent themselves through their musical madness. With new albums Hate Über Alles and Quadra becoming a smash hit, Kreator and Sepultura are Titans who truly do stand higher than the rest.

Kreator’s s Mille Petrozza states, “I’m really happy to be back in the US this May with the mightiest of all…SEPULTURA. A new ‘Klash Of The Titans’ partnership and an absolutely stacked bill from start to finish. I’m looking forward to checking out SPIRITWORLD live – a great new band with big riffs. Plus sharing the stage with the legendary DEATH ANGEL. Awesome! Can’t wait…see you in the pit!”

Sepultura‘s Andreas Kisser adds: “I’m very excited to be back in North America with our friends and my personal idols Kreator! They were a very strong influence in our early days, and it’s great to see they are stronger than ever, which is how I feel with SEPULTURA as well. It’s going to be a historical run. Thrilled to have our brothers from DEATH ANGEL and the awesome SPIRITWORLD with us. Do not miss this, metal is alive and well, so let’s celebrate ‘Klash of the Titans North America 2023’ on the road! See you all soon!“

Tickets and VIP upgrades will go on sale this Friday from Kreator-Terrorzone.de and Sepultura.com.br.

KLASH OF THE TITANS North America 2023

KREATOR + SEPULTURA Co-Headline Tour

Special Guests: DEATH ANGEL + SPIRITWORLD

5/12 – Harrisburg, PA

5/13 – Worcester, MA *

5/14 – Niagara Falls, NY

5/15 – Silver Springs, MD *

5/17 – McKees Rocks, PA

5/18 – Charlotte, NC *

5/19 – Atlanta, GA

5/22 – Dallas, TX *

5/23 – San Antonio, TX

5/25 – Phoenix, AZ

5/26 – San Diego, CA *

5/27 – Los Angeles, CA

5/28 – San Francisco, CA *

5/30 – Seattle, WA *

5/31 – Vancouver, BC

6/2 – Salt Lake City, UT *

6/3 – Denver, CO

6/5 – Minneapolis, MN *

6/6 – Chicago, IL

6/8 – Toronto, ON *

6/9 – Montreal, QC

6/10 – New York, NY *