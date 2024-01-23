Guided By Voices Announce Spring 2024 Tour Dates, Robert Pollard Shares New Single “Prose Kaiser” From New Project Rip Van Winkle

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2024 - 1:59 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Guided By Voices has announced a spring tour that will see the group performing in Nashville, Pittsburgh, Denver, New York City, Boston, Chicago, DC, Salt Lake City and more. Kiwi Jr, Aeon Station, The Moles, The Gotobeds, Disq and others will serve as the opening acts on selected dates. For tickets and more information visit gbv.com.

On another note, band member, Robert Pollard, has launched another side project, Rip Van Winkle. whose debut EP, The Grand Rapids, will be out February 23 through Splendid Research. No word on whether this is a solo or a collaboration album, but Pollard has premiered “Prose Kaiser,” which is a hooky composition that is filled with a catchy post punk musical vibe.

Guided By Voices Tour Dates

4/5 – Athenaeum Columbus, OH – w/ The Laughing Chimes

4/6 – Basement East Nashville, TN – w/ John P. Strohm

4/26 – Madison Theater Cincinnati, OH w/ Wussy

4/27 – Mr. Smalls Theater Pittsburgh, PA w/ The Gotobeds

5/10 – Marquis Denver, CO – w/ Undersale

5/12 – Kilby Court Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT

5/31 – Fine Line Minneapolis, MN – w/ Disq

6/1 – Thalia Hall Chicago, IL – w/ Kiwi Jr.

6/7 – Atlantis Washington, DC – w/ Birthday Girl DC

6/8 – Ardmore Music Hall Philadelphia, PA – w/ Aeon Station

6/21 – Irving Plaza New York, NY – w/ The Moles

6/22 – Royale Theater Boston MA – w/ The Moles

7/19 – Hi-Fi Annex Indianapolis, IN – w/ Ratboys