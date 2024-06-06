Guided By Voices Share Anthemic New Single “Fictional Environment Dream”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 6th, 2024 - 3:40 PM

On June 4 Bose Speakers hosted a listening party for Guided By Voices‘s forthcoming album, Strut Of Kings at the Hero NYC space underneath the Rockefeller Center ice rink. Band members Mark Shue, Kevin March, Doug Gillard and producer Travis Harrison joined lucky fans and assorted VIPs while listening to the album on an extremely high fidelity sound system.

While gearing up for the release of the LP on June 28, Guided By Voices has shared the single “Fictional Environment Dream,” which features vibrant instrumentation filling the air with a classic rock vibe while the vocal performance dazzles the mind with enchanting melody.

Building on 40 years of Guided By Voices‘s history, the triumphant Strut of Kings is the 41 album by the indie rock royalty and the only new Guided By Voices album in 2024. The record includes some of the band’s catchiest songs in recent memory.