Motley Crue Shares Title Track From New Cancelled EP

Home News Juliet Paiz October 7th, 2024 - 12:30 PM

According to Blabber Mouth, Motley Crue has released the “Cancelled” EP which contains a cover of the iconic anthem “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)” by the Beastie Boys, “Dogs Of War” and of course the track “Cancelled.” This EP offers a wonderful taste of the band’s wild energy.

Motley Crue brings a heavier and hard rock spin to the Beastie Boys classic rap/rock anthem. The original funky vibe has been turned into a gritty rasp that will soon electrify venues in Hollywood this month. Fans can hear their new EP live during their October shows beginning on October 7 with their Hollywood Takeover. Tickets are only available for purchase in person, bringing back the roots of a true concert experience.

Dogs of War” is heavier and much darker, making it feel almost ominous. The song builds tension and takes on a calmer but darker pace. The lyrics of the song are aggressive and more serious which shows the dark side of Motley Crue that fans can’t get enough of.

The song “Cancelled” begins with sharp guitar sounds and rebellious tones. The lyrics feel defiant as Vince Neil sings about being misunderstood and pushing back against forces that try to silence the band. Overall, the “Cancelled” EP gives us a theme of resilience and rebellious spirits.