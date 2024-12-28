Grimes Claims Elon Musk Didn’t Break Up With Her in Tweet to Azealia Banks

Home News Chloe Baxter December 28th, 2024 - 11:38 AM

Photo Credit: April Siese

Grimes has responded to Azealia Banks in a tweet clarifying that she was not “dumped” by Elon Musk, despite previous statements suggesting otherwise. The pop artist, who shares three children with the tech mogul, took to Twitter after Banks criticized her for publicly addressing her breakup with Musk.

According to NME, in her tweet, Grimes wrote, “I didn’t ‘get dumped.’ I bounced. My amazing baby is asleep in my bed beside me, I’m in love. No regrets. Life is as beautiful as u want it to be.”

It’s just a funny joke bro. not trying to paint u as a villain. i didn’t “get dumped”. I bounced. My amazing baby is asleep in my bed beside me, I’m in love. no regrets. Life is as beautiful as u want it to be. Ur insanely talented. even after all this, I want u to… — ⏳ (@Grimezsz) December 26, 2024

She added a playful compliment to Banks, calling her “the best hater on the planet” and “the da Vinci of insults.”

Grimes and Musk announced their split in September 2021, after a three-year relationship. While they stated they would continue to “love each other” as co-parents, Grimes has previously opened up about the complexities of their relationship, including struggles with custody over their children. In a recent tweet, she reflected on the challenges of motherhood, stating, “Having babies rips you apart and puts you back together.”

The singer’s comments come amid ongoing public discourse surrounding her personal life and relationship with Musk, who has a total of 12 children.

Photo credit: Owen Ela