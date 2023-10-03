Grimes Sues Elon Musk Over Custody Rights To Third Child

Home News Cait Stoddard October 3rd, 2023 - 11:16 AM

Photographer: Owen Ela

According to consequence.net, artist Grimes is allegedly suing her former partner Elon Musk over alleged custody rights to their youngest child. TMZ has allegedly reported that the singer has allegedly filed an alleged “petition to establish parental relationship” on September 29.

The alleged child’s name is Techno Mechanicus and the was revealed earlier this month in an alleged new biography on Musk written by Walter Isaacson.

After the disclosure, Grimes allegedly suggested that Musk was allegedly preventing her from seeing het child: “Tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer.” Grimes wrote in a deleted tweet.

Grimes and Musk’s two other children are X Æ A-12, a boy born in May 2020 and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, a daughter born by surrogate in December 2021. Grimes and Musk separated in 2021 after three years of dating.

Musk has a total of 10 children with three women and in 2021, he was a sperm donor for Shivon Zilis, who is an executive at his company Neuralink. Zilis became pregnant with twins while Grimes was expecting her second child, which is an alleged fact that Musk allegedly failed to disclose to Grimes according to Walter Isaacson’s biography.

Photographer: Owen Ela