Photo: Owen Ela

On Friday, October 6, pop artist Grimes allegedly asked a Texas court to throw out Elon Musk’s alleged child custody case. According to Business Insider, she allegedly requested her alleged appeal to be heard in California family courts. In these courts, Grimes allegedly could have the upper hand in discussing her opinions on matters allegedly, including child support and custody arrangements.

Grimes allegedly discussed her alleged advances in alleged counternarratives against Musk’s alleged claims on their family’s alleged living arrangements in the past month and past year. The pop singer allegedly stated that she moved to California with her two one-year-olds, Exa and Tau, allegedly around the 31st of December, 2022. Musk allegedly said that Exa and Tau allegedly lived in Texas in July.

According to Business Insider, X, the oldest of Grimes and Elon Musk’s children, “is [the] ‘only absent from California over […] [Grimes’s] objection. Grimes’s full name, Claire Boucher, was allegedly redacted from alleged court documents. However, the alleged dispute regarding Elon Musk’s alleged child custody case is allegedly fought between both Musk and Grimes.

X Musk has not yet appeared in public media since the 27th of September. A photo of the oldest child with his father was allegedly taken during Elon Musk’s tour of Tesla’s gigafactory in Texas. The alleged photo was taken allegedly two days before Grimes allegedly filed an alleged lawsuit against Elon Musk’s alleged child custody. Grimes’s alleged lawsuit also allegedly included an alleged “standard restraining order,” which would allegedly prevent her children from moving out of California without mutual consent from both herself and Elon or a court order.

Grimes’s alleged conflicts between herself and Elon Musk are nothing new. Earlier this month, Grimes allegedly sued Musk over alleged custody rights to X Musk. She posted in a now-deleted tweet, “Tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer” discussing Elon Musk’s alleged crime of child custody.