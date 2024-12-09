Miley Cyrus Releases New Song “Beautiful That Way” For Movie The Last Showgirl

Home News Lauren Rettig December 9th, 2024 - 4:50 PM

The Last Showgirl, a film detailing the story of a showgirl named Shelly who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run. Starring Pamela Anderson as Shelly, the film has already made waves among critics, especially with the powerhouse performance Anderson gives.

Directed by Gia Coppola, The Last Showgirl co-stars Oscar, SAG Award and Golden Globe winner Jamie Lee Curtis as Shelly’s best friend, who brings her own unique interpretation and brilliance to the story. The movie also features performances from Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd.

Written by Kate Gersten, the film is produced by Robert Schwartzman, Natalie Farrey and Gia Coppola. The film also features a new original song “Beautiful That Way,” sung by pop superstar Miley Cyrus and produced by Academy Award winner Andrew Wyatt and written by Wyatt, Cyrus, and Lykke Li.

Watch the official teaser and listen to the audio of “Beautiful That Way” below:





The song starts slowly but builds up as Cyrus sings. Though the song is less than three minutes, that’s all Cyrus needs to deliver show-stopping vocals and mesmerizing tones; surely, this song being in the movie will only add to the piling emotions one feels. As Cyrus sings “Spin baby spin / The night always falls / At least you had your day” the song crescendos, and as the final lines “Now the light shines on / some other girl / who’s beautiful that way / She’s beautiful that way” are sung, the music begins to fade, similar to how a show tune fades so the audience may applaud.

Cyrus has just announced that she is working on a new album inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall, both the album and the movie. Her exact statement was “My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”

Similarly, Lykke Li just dropped her reverse engineered edition of EYEYE, titled ƎYƎYƎ, along with a music video for “EYEYE ODYSSEY” back in November.