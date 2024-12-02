Elton John Says He’s Lost Sight In Right Eye & Hasn’t Been Able To Record New Album: “I Can’t See A Lyric For Start”

Home News Juliet Paiz December 2nd, 2024 - 1:10 AM

According to Variety, Elton John has revealed that he has lost sight in his right eye, preventing him from continuing to work on his new and highly anticipated album. He shares that he cannot read lyrics or even see the music clearly.

Although the cause of his vision loss has not been revealed, fans are wishing him a quick recovery. Despite not being able to record music at the moment, he shows resilience and plans to move forward with the album once he improves. His team is also helping him navigate through this challenge so that he may continue his musical journey.

He recently joined Brandi Carlile on a collaborative single “Never Too Late” which marked a significant moment for both musicians. This collaboration showcases his enduring spirit. Although he struggles currently, he has a determination to continue creating and his presence in the music world holds great amounts of importance.

The announcement of his sight left fans concerned though they remain hopeful that the legend will recover and return to the studio soon. Supporters are eagerly awaiting for updates on his health and new music.