Elton John Makes History As Third Popstar To Achieve EGOT Status Following Emmy Win

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2024 - 3:02 PM

According to pitchfork.com, artist Elton John is now an EGOT winner, which marks the 19 person in history ever to become one, after the artist’s Disney+ show Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium won Outstanding Variety Special at the Primetime Emmy Awards. The three hour concert film was shot during Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour and although the artist was not there to accept the award himself, Elton was honored by his publicist onstage.

In the following email statement, John shares his thoughts about his achieving EGOT status: “I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight.The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

Rounding out John’s award wins was a 1987 Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group for the song “That’s What Friends Are For”, a 1994 Oscar for Best Original Song with “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and a 2000 Tony for Best Original Score with Aida. The artist is the third pop to start gaining EGOT status, following John Legend and Jennifer Hudson.

The most recent star to achieve EGOT before John was Viola Davis in 2023, whose Best Audiobook Win for her reading of the memoir Finding Me at this past year’s Grammy Awards.