David Shaw Of The Revivalists Puts Holiday Twist On George Michael’s “Freedom”

December 24th, 2024

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and frontman for The Revivalists David Shaw has released his new holiday song, “Christmas!,” which is a holiday cover of George Michael’s classic hit, “Freedom.” “Christmas!” was produced by Shaw himself and recorded at The Parlor in New Orleans, LA. “This is the Christmas song for people who don’t like Christmas music,” says Shaw.

The song follows Shaw’s recently released second solo album, Take a Look Inside. Produced by Shaw at Esplanade Studios in New Orleans, LA, Take A Look Inside sees him exploring life and love against an organically created backdrop of hazy acoustic guitar, ethereal piano and bluesy grooves, all told with acute intuition, keen insight and unabashed honesty.

The gifted multi-instrumentalist spent much of the past few years writing and recording the album in bursts of inspiration amidst an unceasingly busy schedule. Not only as frontman for chart-topping and multi platinum rock band The Revivalists but also as a new husband and dad. Shaw will be performed songs from Take a Look Inside on CBS Saturday Morning on December 7.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz