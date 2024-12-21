SahBabii and Clairo Join Forces on New Song “Show Off”

Home News Lauren Rettig December 21st, 2024 - 3:33 PM

SahBabii released his new album Saaheem in November and has just returned with the deluxe edition. Saaheem (A Lu Bit More) features two new tracks, including “Show Off” with Clairo. Along with “Show Off,” Saaheem (A Lu Bit More) also has “Grandson.” Listen to SahBabii and Clairo’s new collaboration below:

The song opens with SahBabii singing softly before the instrumentals come crashing through. Once the beat begins to pick up, SahBabii’s invigorating voice weaves around the notes to create a new sonic experience that few artists are capable of. The song seemingly begins to fade around the two-minute mark, but SahBabii’s voice continues to cut through the emptiness and make the listener feel as though they are levitating. While Clairo does not directly sing any lyrics or verses, her additional vocals mixing with SahBabii’s voice adds so much more depth to the song.

Stereogum reports that along with Saaheem (A Lu Bit More), SahBabii has also announced that The Resurrection Tour earlier this week, which will be making stops all over North America starting in February. Ticket information can be found here.

As for Clairo, she just released a new music video for “Sexy To Someone” earlier this month. Not only that, but she was also featured on a Margo Guryan tribute album last month along with artists such as Margo Price and Empress Of. Though she did postpone some of her shows in October due to exhaustion, 2024 has been an incredible year for Clairo.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi