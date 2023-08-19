Katy Perry Teases New Album During Recent Las Vegas Residency Show

Home News Tiffany Cheng August 19th, 2023 - 9:38 AM

Amongst one of the most famous pop stars to date, Katy Perry has yet again stunned her fanbase, the KatyCats, with a teaser for her newly-released album. According to NME, Perry recently announced a forthcoming album during her Las Vegas Residency Show.

She hinted at her new album’s debut during her live performances, focusing on her previous discography while using the phrase “era” to alert fans that the release of her new album is on the rise. Perry enthusiastically said while performing amongst a crowd of fans, “If you can’t love me at my ‘Witness’ and ‘Smile’ era, then you can’t love me at my ‘KP6’ era.”

The pop singer referenced her past discography, emphasizing fans’ reactions that they would not appreciate her future discography if they had not been with her on her musical journey since the release of her albums Witness and Smile.

Perry has acknowledged her past failures, considered past fanbase feedback, and has since placed immense effort into writing songs for her new album. Her steps in writing lyrics for her new album and her journey as a mother are enmeshed. She centered these newly released songs on her progression as a mother of her three-year-old daughter, Daisy.

Perry confirms her writing journey in an interview with GMA, “I’m always writing, I have been, but I think what’s really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I’ve got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a three-year-old.” Her anticipated album will address her reference to parenting, which would provide fans with a taste of the pains and joys of motherhood, along with her creation of a new ‘world.’

Fans are eager to hear what comes next in Perry’s musical journey.