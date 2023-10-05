Björk Takes a Stand Against Fish Farming in Iceland

Home News Savanna Henderson October 5th, 2023 - 5:10 PM

In a remarkable move to protect Iceland’s pristine aquatic ecosystems, iconic Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk has stepped into the fray, lending her influential voice to the battle against harmful fish farming practices. The artist, known for her commitment to environmental causes, is now championing the cause of sustainable seas and marine life in her home country.

Björk’s involvement comes at a pivotal time when Iceland faces increasing concerns over the environmental impact of fish farming. The industry, while economically significant, has raised worries about pollution, overfishing, and threats to wild fish populations. Björk is lending her support to organizations that advocates for responsible and sustainable practices in the fishing industry.

In a recent statement, Björk expressed her dedication to the cause: “Iceland’s natural beauty, including our stunning coastal waters, is a national treasure that must be preserved for generations to come. We cannot compromise the health of our seas for short-term economic gain.”

This isn’t the first time Björk has used her platform to address environmental concerns. Her previous work includes advocacy for climate change awareness and her support for conservation efforts in Iceland’s highlands.

