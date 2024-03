Home News Brent Bassig March 2nd, 2024 - 7:30 AM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to Stereogum, Maggie Rogers paired up with Joan Baez and performed a live cover of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” at the recent Tibet House Benefit concert. The benefit concert marked the 37th annual at the Tibet House in New York City and the lineup included Scorchio Quartet, Bowen Yang, Jlin, and Philip Glass.

At the very end of the concert, Joan Baez and Maggie Rogers led an ensemble of artists and performed a rendition of “We Shall Overcome.”