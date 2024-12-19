Leæther Strip Announces The Cure’s Pornography Tribute Album For February 2025 Release, Unveils Cover Of “One Hundred Years”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 19th, 2024 - 5:05 PM

Danish industrial powerhouse Claus Larsen, best known as Leæther Strip and The Cure go back a long way. A fan since the earliest days, Larsen was among the first acts to contribute to the 1997 tribute album, 100 Tears, which is still available from Cleopatra Records on CD and purple spatter vinyl. And on February 7, 2025, Strip returns to Smith and company with his own impeccable and hard-hitting full-length tribute to the band’s seminal 1982 album, Pornography. On the upcoming album, Strip reinvents all eight of the goth classic’s dense and dramatically dark tracks plus two special bonus Cure covers for the CD and digital formats. >

The first single from the album, “One Hundred Years,” is also the collection’s opening track and like the Cure’s original, the ditty firmly sets out the parameters that guides the artist through the remainder of the collection. Musically, everything is fabulous by how the instrumentation brings more darker and creepier electronic vibe, while Strip smacks the background with deep harmonies.

While talking about the upcoming album, Strip said: “I chose to pay tribute to that album in my way. I wanted to make the light and hope in the songs a bit clearer and, as I love to dance, some good beats to it. Many would say ‘Don’t touch that album,’ but it’s all done as a heartfelt tribute to an album that saved my ass in many ways, and I’m sure I’m not the only one. That album is for me the best ‘Goth’ album ever created.”

100 Tears Tracklist