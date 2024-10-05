Leæther Strip Unveils New Single “Massaker”

Home News Cristian Garcia October 5th, 2024 - 10:24 PM

Claus Larsen’s electro-industrial project Leæther Strip has unveiled a new single drawn from his upcoming Halloween album All Hallow’s Eve. An aggressive and intense sound, “Massaker” embodies the harsh, dark and energetic vibe that Larsen is known for.

Following a tempestuous reading of “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” with an even heavier-hitting successor, “Massaker” uses pounding beats, distorted vocals and the mechanical aesthetic of its instrumentation to create a fusion of dark electro, industrial and EBM (Electronic Body Music) into a harsh but exceptional track, appropriate for this coming holiday. Lyrically it matches its sound, as “Massaker” delves into the themes of violence, societal chaos and emotional release, conveyed through Larsen’s signature and forceful growling vocals.

The atmosphere of the song is heavy and intense, with layered synths and rhythmic precision. It plays with a sense of foreboding and aggression, aligning with the broader themes Leæther Strip’s previous work. Exploring the more unsettling aspects of human existence while seat to a hypnotic dance club beat.

In a press release Cleopatra Records, the label went onto explain the history of Larsen’s recent single:

“A major manic European club hit for composer Tommi Stumpuff in 1991, just as Larsen himself was stepping up to dominate the dancefloor, “Massaker” was a BPM behemoth, as dynamic as it was doom-laden, a swirling sweatbox that retains all its original power … and then some in Leæther Strip’s hands. Indeed, “Massaker” has already established itself as a firm audience favorite in Larsen’s current live set, yet it is scarcely alone in driving All Hallow’s Eve into vivid landscapes.”