Leæther Strip Announces New covers Album All Hallow’s Eve For October 2024 Release, Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Danish industrial legend Claus Larsen (aka Leæther Strip), hits the road for a worldwide tour that coincides with a massive slate of classic reissues as well as a new album All Hallow’s Eve, of series all-Halloween covers.

The North American tour will convene on September 20th and preludes a European outing that takes him through to the end of the year. In a press release, Larsen has gone to state:

“This time it’s a Zoth Ommog-era Tour, and I’ll be playing the classics from that period, 1989 to 2000. It comes along with Cleopatra Records releasing my old Zoth albums on Vinyl. Some of them were never released before on vinyl and I am super excited about that. It really brings new life to something that I am very proud of. I love playing these songs so I hope you will come along and remember the good old days with some harsh energetic classic Industrial. Love Claus.”

This will be followed by a 35th Anniversary pressings of the Danish dark electro-industrial master’s debut album The Please of Penetration – the 1989 release that established Leæther Strip’s career and helped usher in the 90s industrial movement. Also receiving the anniversary treatment is Leæther Strip’s second album Solitary Confinement (1992), a cult classic amongst fans of industrial. And for the biggest display of honoring the career of Leæther Strip, The Zoth Ommog Years 1989-1999 the massive CD compilation which features the complete collection of original material from the first decade of Larsen and his musical projects throughout the years.

All Hallow’s Eve releases on October 18th, 2024 via Cleopatra Records.

All Hallow’s Eve Tracklist:

1. The Angel

2. Massaker

3. Human Fly

4. I Like The Night (And The Night Likes Me)

5. Christine – Main Theme

6. Being Boiled

7. Peek-A-Boo

8. Bela Lugosi’s Dead

9. The Dead Of Night

10. The Fog – Main Theme

The Pleasure Of Penetration (Red Vinyl) Tracklist:

SIDE A

1. Die Die Die

2. Touchdown Breakdown

3. Razor Blades (Go Berserk)

4. Leæther Strip – Part I

5. Leæther Strip – Part II

SIDE B

1. Khomeini

2. Body – Machine – Body

3. Go Fuck Your Ass Off

BONUS TRACKS

4. Break My Back

5. Change!

Serenade For The Dead (White Vinyl) Tracklist:

SIDE A

1. Serenade For The Dead

2. Black Widow’s Kiss

3. Stillborn

4. Black Death

SIDE B

1. The Return of the Evil One

2. The Awakening

3. Blood Lust

Leæther Strip – The Zoth OMMOG Years 1989-1999 (10 CD Box Set) Tracklist:

DISC 1: THE PLEASURE OF PENETRATION

1. Die – Die – Die

2. Touchdown Breakdown

3. Razor Blades (Go Berserk)

4. Leæther Strip – Part I

5. Leæther Strip – Part II

6. Khomeini

7. Body – Machine – Body

8. Go Fuck Your Ass Off!

9. Break My Back

10. Change!

11. Japanese Bodies

12. Battleground

13. Leæther Strip Part II (Re-Animated)

14. Fit For Flogging

15. Murder/Getting Away With It (Original G.A.W.M. Version)

16. Dreaming (1982 Two-Track Demo)

17. Never Trust Anyone At The Carnival (1984 Two-Track Demo)

DISC 2: SCIENCE FOR THE SATANIC CITIZEN

1. Zyclon B

2. G.A.W.M.

3. Rotation (Axis Off)

4. Satanic Citizen

5. What’s Hell Really Like

6. Law Of Jante

7. Cast Away

8. Torment Me

9. Satanic Citizen (Live Frankfurt 1990)

10. Touchdown Breakdown (Live Frankfurt 1990)

11. Crash (Flight 232) (Live Frankfurt 1990)

12. Zyclon B (Live Frankfurt 1990)

13. Leæther Strip Part II (Live Frankfurt 1990)

14. Battleground (KGB Slam Edit)

DISC 3: OBJECT V

1. Antius

2. Nosecandy

3. Mohawk

4. Black Gold

5. Steal!

6. The Nature Of God

7. Leæther Strip Part II (1988)

8. Die – Die – Die (Completely Dead Version)

9. Body Machine Body (Live Pumpehuset 1991)

10. Japanese Bodies (Live Pumpehuset 1991)

11. Razor Blades (Live Pumpehuset 1991)

12. Japanese Bodies ’92

13. Razor Blades ’92

14. Touchdown Breakdown ’92

15. G.A.W.M. (Remix)

DISC 4: SOLITARY CONFINEMENT

1. Mortal Thoughts

2. Strap Me Down

3. I Am Your Conscience

4. Nothing Seen Nothing Done

5. The Dance Of Deception

6. Evil Speaks

7. Adrenalin Rush

8. Crash Flight 232/92

9. Croatia

10. Red Meat Attraction

11. Jantes Revenge

12. Antius (Psycho Strip Edit)

13. Tears Of Stone (Confinement Tour Intro)

14. Adrenaline Rush (Vegger Version)

DISC 5: KLUTE

1. No Man’s Land

2. I Wanna Fuck Now!

3. Me, Myself And No One Else

4. Cutthroat

5. Run!

6. Shotgun Blues

7. Guilty

8. Incest

9. I’ll Never Be Your Slave

10. Tequila Slammer

11. Nothing To Hide

12. No Remorse

13. Desert Storm

14. We Are The Hunted

15. Desert Storm (Remix)

16. Nose Candy (Feed em Mix)

17. They’re Right I’m Wrong

18. Shotgun Blues (Exclusive Mix)

DISC 6: UNDERNEATH THE LAUGHTER

1. Turn To Stone

2. Another World

3. We Will Follow

4. Don’t Tame Your Soul

5. Atheistic Sermon

6. Prying Eyes

7. World’s End

8. Another Leader

9. The White Disgrace

10. Torture (A Suicide Note)

11. We Deserve It All

12. Dead On Arrival

DISC 7: SERENADE FOR THE DEAD

1. Serenade For The Dead

2. Black Widow’s Kiss

3. Stillborn

4. The Return Of The Evil One

5. Black Death

6. New Dark Ages

7. The Corridors Of Sleep

8. The Awakening

9. Blood Lust

10. Corpus

11. Don’t Tame Your Soul (Spoken Version)

12. Learning To Fly

DISC 8: LEGACY OF HATE AND LUST

1. Down There With You

2. We Need A Life

3. The Darkness End’s The Day

4. I Wanna Hate You

5. We’re Losing Time

6. Whisper Your Poetry

7. Come Out Tonight

8. I Won’t Look Back

9. I Try – I Die

10. No Rest For The Wicked

11. 13/6 – 1994

12. Face Of Evil

13. Take The Fear Away

14. No Rest For The Wicked (No Vox Version)

DISC 9: THE REBIRTH OF AGONY

1. You Know Where To Put It

2. Life Is Painful (Bastard)

3. Switch On – Switch Off

4. Lies To Tell

5. My Mind Is My Master

6. How Do I Know_

7. The Edge Of Anger

8. I Want You Hard

9. Take Care Of Me

10. Anger Is Part Of Me

11. Make My Blood Boil

12. Fool!

13. Klute – Hey! Fuck Da’ World

14. Klute – Loser + User

15. Klute – You Can’t Stop Me

16. Klute – Pressure

17. Klute – Get Out

DISC 10: SELF-INFLICTED

1. Hate Me!

2. Black Candle

3. Understand My Torment

4. Are We The Sinners

5. Give It Back

6. Face The Fire

7. Coming Up For Air

8. Tell Me What To Do!

9. Under My Control

10. Kill A Raver

11. Showroom Dummies

12. X-files Theme

13. Vampire Hunter

14. Til Far

15. Reborn

The Zoth Ommog-era Tour Dates:

09/20/24 – Portland, OR – The Coffin Club

09/21/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Catch One

09/24/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

09/25/24 – Idaho Falls, ID – The Gem

09/26/24 – Las Vegas, NV – Sinwave

09/27/24 – Dallas, TX – Sons Of Herman Hall

09/28/24 – Detroit, MI – Leland City Club

09/29/24 – Madison, WI – Crucible

10/02/24 – New York, NY – Trans-Pecos

10/04/24- Chicago, IL – Live Wire Lounge

10/05/24 – Toronto, ON – Ground Control

10/25/24 – Nordhorn, GERMANY – Nachtschicht Alte Weberei

10/26/24 – Antwerp, BELGIUM – Fetish Café (fetish set)

10/27/24 – Antwerp, BELGIUM – Fetish Café (oldschool set)

11/22/24 -11/23/24 – Schwarzenberg, GERMANY – Machineman Festival

12/13/24 – Berlin, GERMANY – Urban Spree

12/14/24 – Hanover, GERMANY – SubKultur