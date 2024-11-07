Mayhem Cancel Upcoming North American Tour Dates Due To Medical Emergency

Home News Hunter Graham November 7th, 2024 - 6:01 AM

Norwegian black metal legends Mayhem have canceled their upcoming North American tour dates due to a medical emergency involving a band member. The band announced that the member in question requires “immediate surgery,” which will necessitate a lengthy recovery period. This unfortunate news affects the highly anticipated 40th-anniversary tour that was set to take place across the U.S. and Canada this month. Refunds for the canceled dates will be available at the original point of purchase.

Despite the setback, Mayhem reassured fans that they won’t have to wait too long for the band’s return, hinting at future North American plans in 2025. “Fret not, American and Canadian legion, as Mayhem will have something coming up next year that will make this up to those of you who have been disappointed by this news,” the band wrote.

Mayhem’s European tour dates in December and Australian shows in January are still set to proceed as scheduled. Fans in those regions can expect the band to continue as planned, with no changes currently announced for those dates.

For more details on the cancellation, see the original story on BrooklynVegan.