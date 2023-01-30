Cattle Decapitation Confirms Appearance At Decibel Magazine Tour 2023

Californian deathgrind band Cattle Decapitation will be supporting metal band Dark Funeral at the tenth annual Decibel Magazine Tour. Things will kick off in Santa Ana before stopping at Tampa, Atlanta, New York City and ending in Los Angelas.The additional supporting acts will be death metal band 200 Stab Wounds and black metal band Blackbraid.

The Decibel Magazine Tour begins on the eve of the official release of Cattle Decapitation‘s tenth studio album Terrasite. The band’s follow-up to 2019’s critically adored Death Atlas produced by Dave Otero and the new artwork is done by longtime collaborator Wes Benscoter. Terrasite will be released on May 12 by Metal Blade Records.

In the press release Cattle Decapitation‘s lead singer Travis Ryan expressed his joy about being able to perform at Decibel Magazine Tour.

“Excited to be hitting the USA again and playing more than just one new song this time! Dark Funeral are great guys and we look forward to jamming alongside them and Metal Blade Records told us many good things about labelmates 200 Stab Wounds so it will be good to finally meet and see them! What Blackbraid is doing is super sick and we do love our black metal so all in all it’s looking to be quite an awesome run!”

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00am local time. For more information visit www.decibelmagazine.com

The Decibel Magazine Tour Dates

5/11 – The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

5/12 – The Nile Theater – Mesa, AZ

5/13 – El Rey – Albuquerque, NM

5/15 – Granada Theater – Dallas, TX

5/16 – Empire Control Room – Austin, TX

5/17 – The Warehouse – Houston, TX

5/19 – The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

5/20 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

5/21 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC

5/23 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

5/24 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY * No Blackbraid

5/26 – Club Soda – Montreal, QC

5/27 – Phoenix Concert Theatre – Toronto, ON

5/28 – Crofoot Ballroom – Pontiac, MI

5/30 – The Metro – Chicago, IL

5/31- First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

6/2 – The Summit – Denver, CO

6/3 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

6/5 – El Corazon – Seattle, WA

6/6 – The Vogue Theater – Vancouver, BC

6/7 – The Roseland Ballroom – Portland, OR

6/9 – The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

6/10 – Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA