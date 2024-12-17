The Bloody Beetroots Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 17th, 2024 - 5:12 PM

The Bloody Beetroots will be celebrating two decades of making music that blur the lines between punk rock, electro and dance music. Today, the artist has announced the details of his 20th Anniversary North American Tour for spring 2025. Tickets go on sale December 18, at 10 a.m. local time at www.thebloodybeetroots.com.

The worldwide tour kicks off on February 8, at London’s Dingwalls. The North American leg begins April 16, at Warehouse Live in Houston. The trek will take The Bloody Beetroots through many major U.S. and Canadian markets such as Austin, Albuquerque, Seattle, Vancouver, Denver, Los Angeles, San Diego, Montreal, New York and other cities.

This tour will showcase all the music that the artist on the map. Inspired by his lifelong love of punk rock and comics, The Bloody Beetroot first introduced himself in 2005 by offering music fans an intense sound that mixes classical training and a passion for electronic music into an edgy rock-meets-dance hybrid.

At each show, fans can experience the best of the genre-smashing Italian recording artist, songwriter and producer, who is currently supporting his latest track “This is Blood,” featuring N8NOFACE and Teddy Killerz alongside material from his upcoming his two-part series, The Bloody Beetroots Forever Pt. 1 & Pt. 2, which will be released through Out of Line Music in 2025.

The Bloody Beetroots 20th Anniversary North American Tour Dates

4/16 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

4/17 – Austin, TX – Parish

4/18 – Tempe, AZ – Sunbar

4/19 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

4/20 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

4/21 – Vancouver, BC – The Red Room

4/23 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf

4/24 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

4/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

4/26 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

4/27 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

5/1 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Fairmount

5/2 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

5/3 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

5/4 – Detroit, MI – DiamondBack Music Hall

5/30 – Hellendoorn, NL – Dauwpop

5/31 – Hulst, NL – Vestrock

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford