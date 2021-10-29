The Bloody Beetroots Return With Release Of RiMS Racing Original Soundtrack

Home News Benny Titelbaum October 29th, 2021 - 3:42 PM

The electronic music producer The Bloody Beetroots has released a collection of six energetic tracks which make up the RiMS Racing Original Soundtrack featured in the RiMS Racing game. In addition to the soundtrack, The Bloody Beetroots also curated music for the entire game making various selections from his other albums.

RiMS Racing is a game designed for two-wheeled enthusiasts as it combines driving and mechanics that provide an accurate simulation of hopping on some of the swiftest bikes in the world. Below is the first song on the soundtrack titled “Bully.”

As stated by The Bloody Beetroots, “The main elements that pushed and inspired me to direct and create the sound of RiMS are speed and adrenaline. I really enjoyed working on this video game because it brought back that nostalgic feel of being a kid again and having so much excitement when I got a new game to play, and not being able to put the controller down,” The Bloody Beetroots continued. “Talking about The Bloody Beetroots, motorcycles and video games is like speaking the same language on different disciplines.”

In addition to the soundtrack release, RiMS Racing is offering The Bloody Beetroots downloadable content (DLC) which will be free for all players on all platforms between October 29 and October 31 at 7 p.m. CET. Listen to the new RiMS Racing Original Soundtrack here.

Earlier this year, The Bloody Beetroots teamed up with Tom Morello on The Catastrophists EP. The seven-track EP features an unconventional mix of genres that has satisfied fans without a doubt.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford