The Bloody Beetroots Return With New Single with N8NOFACE and Teddy Killerz “This Is Blood”

He’s ba-a-a-ack! Yes, after three years with little to no word on Italian electronic DJ/musician The Bloody Beetroots, a new single and accompanying music video has been released titled “This is Blood.” Despite the plural noun in the name, The Bloody Beetroots is currently only made up of one man, Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo. He’s not alone on this song, though, for he’s brought with him a past collaborator, Teddy Killerz, as well as some new blood for the roots of the beats, N8NOFACE.

The track continues Rifo’s dedication to finding a harmonious cross section between punk rock and electronic dance music. The verses and most repetitions of the chorus evoke the hard rock sensibilities of metal bands that came before them, while the bridges feel a lot more like something that would play in a dance club or a house party. Part of the song’s heavy metal feel is courtesy of N8NOFACE’s vocals, who brings an abundance of raw power that might leave the song lacking otherwise. This type of vocal performance is his bread and butter, as he opened for Limp Bizkit earlier this year.

The music video plays into this threatening aesthetic by showcasing copious amounts of violence, crime and, of course, blood. It’s hard to tell how Rifo perceives the video’s gory situations, given that he’s wearing his signature Spider-Man mask, but N8NOFACE’s acting suggests that he loves the thrill of it all and revels in being covered in blood. As explained by Rifo himself, the song (and by extension its video) is, “pure, raw aggression—a punch straight out of the chaos we’re all living in. The Baddest.”

You can watch the video for yourself down below: