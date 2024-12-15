Coldplay Shares “All My Love” Music Video to Celebrate Dick Van Dyke’s 99th Birthday

Home News Lauren Rettig December 15th, 2024 - 4:20 PM

On December 13, 2024, Dick Van Dyke turned 99 years old. In celebration of the Hollywood legend’s milestone birthday, Coldplay has released a new, shorter version of the official music video for “All My Love” featuring additional footage not seen in the Directors’ Cut which was released nearly ten days ago. “All My Love” is the latest single from the band’s smash hit album Moon Music – available to watch here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video was filmed at Van Dyke’s Malibu home and features the legendary performer – star of classic children’s movies like Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang – looking back at his fascinating life. While reflecting, Van Dyke looks straight at the camera and sings along with Chris Martin: “‘Til I die / Let me hold you if you cry / Be my 1-2-3 forever / ‘Cause you’ve got all my love.” The video features clips of Van Dyke singing and dancing in his work, along with pictures, memorabilia and fantastic recreations of moves that made Van Dyke a global sensation.

To celebrate the release of the music video, Van Dyke and Chris Martin appeared together on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Where the redoubtable 99-year-old described “All My Love” as “so beautiful” and joked that “[Chris] had me doing things I didn’t know I could do!” Meanwhile the frontman of Coldplay told Kimmel “This may be the most fun thing I’ve ever done.” Watch the full interview here.

A longer, seven-minute Directors’ Cut video for “All My Love” – co-directed by award-winning directors Spike Jonze and Mary Wigmore – was released to a massive wave of support and praises; Entertainment Weekly called it a “monumental feat”, American Songwriter described it as “heartwarmingly inspiring” and the BBC labelled it “touching and intimate.”

Dick Van Dyke’s career has spanned more than 7 decades and earned him 5 Emmys, a Tony, a Grammy, a BAFTA, the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, induction into the Television Hall of Fame, recognition as a “Disney Legend,” a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the adoration of millions upon millions of generation-spanning fans.

A limited edition red 7-inch of “All My Love” is available for pre-order here on recycled vinyl. The new single – the third from Moon Music – follows August’s iTunes chart-topping single “We Pray” with Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna and TINI and July’s double MTV VMAs-nominated feelslikeimfallinginlove, which reached Number 1 on both the UK’s airplay chart and the Official Big Top 40.

Moon Music was released in October, where it debuted at No. 1 on album charts around the world, including the US where it became Coldplay’s fifth US No. 1 album (more than any other UK solo act or group this century) and in the UK, where it outsold the rest of the Top 40 combined.

Coldplay also recently won Top Rock Touring Artist at the Billboard Music Awards for the second consecutive year. Since kicking off in March 2022, the band’s Music of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 12 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the all-time highest attended tour by a group.

The band had to issue an update on the tour’s environmental tour measures revealing that, on a show-by-show comparison, the current tour has so far produced 59% less CO2 emissions than their previous stadium tour in 2016-17, exceeding their original target of a 50% reduction. More than 9 million trees have already been planted around the world with a further million to be planted before the end of the year. Full information on the initiatives can be found here.