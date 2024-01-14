Coldplay Detail Environmental Tour Measures Including Kinetic Flooring, Renewable Energy Battery & Lower Emission Travel

Home News Jordan Rizo January 14th, 2024 - 1:27 PM

Fans of Coldplay that thought they could not love the band more are in for a surprise. According to NME, the band members have recently shared a recent statement that details their plan to consider their environmental tour measures to ensure they are doing what is best for the planet. Continuing to do what they love, the band members still plan to tour and perform for their fans but by taking significant steps to look out for the environment and the world around them.

NME shares how the band has installed kinetic floors around the stadiums and venues so the activity from the crowd can later be converted into energy and used to power shows. Moreover, the band also states how they plan to utilize lower emission when they are traveling and they are also interested in renewable energy. With that being said, it is pretty clear that the band has a plan and a platform to execute their ideas and be as “environmentally friendly as possible.”

By considering the well-being of the world around them, Coldplay is setting a great example for not only their fans, but individuals all over the world. In efforts to continue doing what they love in a way that protects the environment, the band is encouraging people to be intentional about making the world a better place and to look out for one another. If you were not a fan of the band then, you may at least recognize their inspiring characteristics now.