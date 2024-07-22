Coldplay Shares New Animated Video For “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 22nd, 2024 - 7:20 PM

Today, Coldplay has premiered the official lyric video for their latest single, “feelslikeimfallinginlove.” The video was helmed by award winning director Raman Djafari through Blinkink. The Berlin based director oversaw a team of 15 animators from around the world (including Djafari,) who each created a section of the video.

The concept of the video centers around a couple searching for and ultimately finding each other. The journey shows this pair traveling between worlds and changing form, told in three chapters, which are longing, searching and finding. The video also offers a first look at A Film For The Future, the unexplained project originally trailed by the band five years ago.

The album booklet for Coldplay’s 2019 album Everyday Life included a photo of a vintage car with number plate FFTF2024 in front of a billboard for the band’s next album Music of the Spheres.