Julien Baker & Torres Play Unreleased Duet “Sugar In The Tank” Live For The First Time

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Julien Baker and Torres presented their new song with the help of Jimmy Fallon, “Sugar In The Tank”, which is still unreleased and expected to come soon. The track entails an message focusing on a relationship, generating some deep feelings through the lyrics sung.

The song is mainly slow with subtle senses of upbeat added in. Baker and Torres are very talented and soft loving artists, so the song entails a sense of deep emotion, as it can seem to touch them in a very strong way. During the live performance, Baker can clearly signs with passion and from the heart, which is a story in its own, but proves that there is real meaning in the single.

Baker and Torres are well rounded as a duo, but still have backgrounds of their lonesomes to be tapped in to. Baker, from her hometown Memphis, is where she began playing music as a child. Julien Baker got her name to fame in 2015 with her phenomenal debut, Sprained Ankle. A song that took her little time to record and master, the single was a deliberation on identity, addiction, faith, resilience and redemption.

Torres is the alias of Mackenzie Scott. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she has no fear of the big city lights that comes with fame. Her wife Jenna, stepson Silas, and puppy Sylvia, she has the best support group a woman could ask for. Since 2013, she has been releasing music under the name Torres. “What An Enormous Room” is Torres sixth studio album. The album was recorded in September and October 2022 in Durham, North Carolina.

