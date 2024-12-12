Caliban Unveil Heavy New Single & Video “Guilt Trip (Featuring Mental Cruelty)”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 12th, 2024 - 4:03 PM

After already launching two songs and videos, Caliban have released “Guilt Trip” (Featuring Mental Cruelty,) along with a visualizer by The Black Visual. The music on “Guilt Trip” is fantastic by how the instrumentation and vocal performance brings a soul – shaking death metal vibe, while the visualizer shows a blistering animated background.

While talking about the ditty, Caliban said: “Guilt Trip’ is about breaking free from the weight others put on you. It’s a battle cry for anyone who’s had to fight their way out of someone else’s darkness. It’s a raw, aggressive release of years of pain, facing down the demons of blame and regret. This track captures the struggle to overcome that poison in your veins, the chains that keep you trapped and finally reclaiming your power.”

Earlier this year, Caliban has shared their brand new song and video, “I Was A Happy Kid Once” and the bad announced that Iain Duncan is their newest band member: “We are excited to announce that Iain Duncan has joined Caliban as our new bassist and clean vocalist. Iain’s incredible talent and fresh energy mark a thrilling new chapter for the band.”