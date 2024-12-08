Iron Maiden Announce British Lion’s Simon Dawson As New Touring Drummer

Home News Juliet Paiz December 8th, 2024 - 5:33 PM

According to Consequence, a day after drummer Nicko Mcbrain announced he would be retiring from touring with Iron Maiden, it was revealed that Simon Dawson would be taking over. On December 7, Mcbrain played his last concert with the band in Brazil. He has been touring with the band for 42 years and has decided that it was time for him to take a step back and relax. Although fans are disheartened, they support Mcbrain’s decision.

To introduce Dawson the band took to Instagram to state ” Iron Maiden are delighted to announce that stepping in behind the kit for 2025 is a name familiar to many of our fans – Simon Dawson, a former session drummer and Steve’s rhythm section partner of the past 12 years with British Lion.”

Fans are sad to hear McBrain is retiring from touring yet excited to see what Simon Dawson will bring to the table. The news of Mcbrain comes shortly after the death of former Iron Maidens vocalist Paul Di’Anno. He unfortunately passed due to heart complications at age 66.