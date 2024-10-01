Lauren Mayberry Teases New Solo Album Vicious Creature, Shares New Single “Something In The Air”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 1st, 2024 - 2:44 PM

According to consequence.net, CHVRCHES vocalist Lauren Mayberry has released “Something in the Air,” her latest solo single that will appear on her forthcoming debut album, Vicious Creature. With a towering chorus and a ctachy drum beat, “Something in the Air” is a cathartic, satisfying turn from the artist. The press release notes that in addition to ’90s icons Tori Amos, PJ Harvey and Kathleen Hanna, Mayberry was also inspired by ’90s girl groups like All Saints and Sugababes for her solo album.

As for “Something in the Air,” it is a Britpop-adjecent arrangement that feels like it aligns with the open-hearted magic that those girl groups brought to the music scene. In the song, Mayberry describes her frustration with conspiracy theories, rigid belief systems and having a lack of control over the existential knowledge we crave: “You come up with your stories/ Conspiracy theories of why we’re all here/ Oh, I just want to be someone/ Someone who’s happy/ But why do you even care?”

As for the music video, each scene shows the artist living her life despite the camera constantly catching her in private moments. “Something in the Air” follows the previous singles “Change Shapes,” “Shame” and “Are You Awake?,” all of which will appear on Vicious Creature. The album has yet to receive a release dat but the press release notes that the album is due out “later this year.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat