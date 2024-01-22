Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Announce Pinata 10th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News James Reed January 22nd, 2024 - 4:02 PM

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib have announced some anniversary shows to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their first collaborative album Piñata. They will take place on May 10 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, on May 11 at the Rooftop At Pier 17 in NYC, and on May 19 at the Salt Shed in Chicago.

El Michels Affair will open on all three of those dates. Eyedress will be there for the shows in Boston and Chicago, while Pink Siifu will perform the show in New York City.

Gibbs and Madlib are also doing a Pinata 10th anniversary set at Primavera Sound Barcelona.

Gibbs and Madlib released Piñata to great praise in March 2014. Later in the year, Madlib shared his instrumentals for the LP on Piñata Beats. The artists reunited in 2019 for Bandana, and, the next year, Madlib shared Bandana Beats.

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib:

05-10 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

05-11 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 #

05-19 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed *

* with Eyedress

# with Pink Siifu