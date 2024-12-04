Azealia Banks Talks About Suing Matty Healy After He Threatened to Slap Her In Online Feud

Home News Sydney Cook December 4th, 2024 - 4:59 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

On Tuesday night, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy found himself at the center of a social media storm. The artist sparked backlash after threatening to expose his own fans’ private information in a now-deleted tweet defending his fiancée, Gabbriette, during an online dispute with rapper Azealia Banks on X.

Healy’s post, directed at critics of Gabbriette’s embrace of raw milk—a polarizing trend often linked to conservative circles—read: “If I see one little shit bag Twitter barista say ONE thing about my Gabi, EVER, I will use my mental illness to full affect and I will dox and fuck you up.”

The spat began earlier when Banks criticized Charli XCX, a friend of Healy’s and fiancée to his bandmate, for her changed appearance. Healy fired back, saying Banks was “jealous” of the women she criticized, leading to an escalating war of words.

Banks responded by comparing Healy to Frankenstein, while Healy retaliated with a threat to “slap” Banks—a remark she claims crossed the line into physical threats.

As tensions increased, Healy appeared to backtrack, admitting he was “scared.” However, Banks has since claimed she is pursuing legal action, alleging emotional distress from the ordeal.

