Home News Cait Stoddard September 9th, 2024 - 2:32 PM

According to nme.com, The 1975 have responded to the alleged lawsuit filed against them by the promoter of Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia, which allegedly claims the band allegedly “did not know” an alleged onstage same sex kiss between band members would cancel event. Back in July, it was allegedly revealed that the band were allegedly being sued for alleged $2.4million (£1.9 million) by the festival organizers over the alleged controversial incident last summer that allegedly saw frontman Matty Healy and bassist Ross MacDonald allegedly kiss onstage during the Malaysian music festival.

The 1975 allegedly were then forced to cut their alleged set short, telling the crowd they allegedly “just got banned from Kuala Lumpur.” The following day, Good Vibes Festival allegedly cancelled the remainder of the three day event. The alleged suit was allegedly filed in the UK’s High Court by Future Sound Asia (FSA) that allegedly claims that the band allegedly were aware of the numerous restrictions in place, including smoking, swearing, drinking, taking off clothes and talking about politics or religion.

Now, the band have allegedly hit back at the lawsuit with an alleged defense that was allegedly filed last month but has allegedly only just been made public by allegedly denying that the alleged kiss was allegedly pre-planned and also allegedly claiming that they allegedly “did not know” the show would be cancelled, according to Law360.

After the alleged controversy, The 1975 were allegedly banned from performing in Malaysia and Last year the group were allegedly facing an alleged class action lawsuit from alleged Malaysian artists and vendors over the alleged cancellation.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna