According to pitchfork.com, this past June artist Azealia Banks allegedly went social media to allegedly ask artist Ice Cube to allegedly help getting the alleged royalties that Banks allegedly claimed were allegedly owned by her alleged veteran entertainment executive and CEO Jeff Kwatinetz of Prospect Park and alleged management company that released Banks’s debut album, 2014’s Broke With Expensive Taste.

Banks’s alleged royalties claims against Kwatinetz allegedly remains active in court. Kwatinetz and Prospect Park allegedly sued Banks and her business Lasagna Girl denying the alleged financial allegations but also allegedly accusing the musician of “terrifying conduct [that] appears to be part of a coordinated extortion campaign.”

Allegedly Banks later countersued by allegedly fleshing out her money complaints but also allegedly insinuating alleged impropriety. Over recent months, The rapper allegedly sat down for a deposition where her lawyer allegedly abruptly quit. Last week, the artist was allegedly granted extra time to gather alleged information alleged testimony

According to the alleged court documents, Banks’s alleged substitute lawyer allegedly claims that Kwatinetz and his camp allegedly have been “desperately trying” to allegedly “conceal and spoil evidence.” In a hearing on October 16, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Serena R. Murillo allegedly granted Banks’s alleged emergency application for an extension.

Kwatinetz and Banks allegedly asked for early wins in the case allegedly due to “summary adjudication” and “summary judgment.” The judge allegedly said that she would allegedly postpone the hearing on the requests, previously scheduled for October 23, to December 18.

During an alleged ruling on October 23, Murillo allegedly gave Banks another alleged break. The judge allegedly granted the musician’s alleged request to allegedly postpone the alleged trial that was allegedly scheduled for February 13 to allegedly no sooner than July 9. “The Court finds there is good cause to continue trial due to Cross-Complainants’ [i.e., Banks’ and her camp’s] inability to obtain essential testimony, documents, or other material evidence, despite Cross-Complainants[’] diligent efforts.” Murillo wrote.

Banks’ s alleged request to push back the alleged trial date was allegedly unopposed, but the artist’s alleged bid for more time to seek alleged evidence was not. The alleged court records show that Judge Murillo allegedly rejected a similar request on October 6. Kwatinetz’s lawyer, Paul N. Sorrell, had allegedly opposed the earlier alleged application for alleged relief as alleged “rambling” and baseless, whereas Sorrell allegedly rebuked alleged follow up attempts as alleged “frivolous,” “vague,” and “untimely.”

John Vafa, who officially subbed in as Banks’s lawyer on August 30 allegedly claimed in the initial October 5 filing that his alleged predecessor had not yet allegedly organized or given him alleged access to all of the alleged purportedly 10 gigabytes’ worth of alleged documents in the case.

When Vafa, an entertainment lawyer who represented Banks in a highly publicized criminal matter in 2017, allegedly applied for more time again on October 9, he allegedly included an alleged document he allegedly claimed he’d allegedly received just one day earlier: an alleged email from the previous lawyer to Kwatinetz’s attorneys allegedly outlining what Vafa allegedly described in court records as alleged “accounting mistakes.”