Matt Healy Surprises Fans With A Teaser Of New Song At Show In Birmingham

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Matt Healy, from the English pop rock band The 1975 teased their new song from their new album that they are currently working on.

The band confirmed on February 21 while wrapping up the final date of their 2024 ‘Still….At Their Very Best’ UK tour in Birmingham that they were back in the recording studio working on new songs. Healy was addressing concerns about the band’s “indefinite hiatus from live concerts” announcement he gave back in September.

After their last leg of their tour at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena, the band is set to embark on a run of European headline gigs this week.

“We’re working on a new record now”, Healy explained. “We’re gonna go away and make – hopefully – a good new album.”

December 2023, Matt Healy the lead vocalist of The 1975 hinted at the possibility of a new album or solo record.

The 1975 is an English pop rock band formed in Wilmslow, a town in England. The band consists of Matt Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel. Being Funny In A Foreign Language is their fifth studio album that was released in 2022.

In a four-star review of the album, NME said that the project combined “the band’s slightly sidelined knack for writing huge, immediately memorable pop bangers with the more complex, neurotic lyrical voice of The 1975’s more recent releases.”

