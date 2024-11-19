My Chemical Romance Sells Out 2025 Stadium Tour With 365,000 Tickets Sold

Home News Charlotte Huot November 19th, 2024 - 5:48 PM

My Chemical Romance sold out their 2025 stadium tour, Long Live the Black Parade, with 365,000 tickets bought since last Friday.

Following the large demand for tickets, the band has added an additional second show in Los Angeles at Dodgers Stadium on July 27.

“My Chemical Romance would like to thank their fans for selling out their 2025 stadium tour,” a press release stated.

My Chemical Romance will be joined on stage with several different openers including Wallows, Alice Cooper, Evanescence, Violent Femmes, 100 gecs and more.

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin