Meshuggah Announces Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates With Cannibal Corpse & Carcass

Today, Meshuggah has announced they will be making their triumphant return to North American stages by bringing their genre-defying and mind-bending sound to fans across the U.S. and Canada. Joining them on this monumental trek, produced by Live Nation, are the fellow bands Cannibal Corpse and Carcass.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Artist presales beginning on December 3, at 12 p.m. ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning on December 6, at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

Meshuggah continues to redefine heavy music with their latest album, Immutable. Recorded at Sweetspot Studios in Halmstad, Sweden and mastered by Grammy-winning engineer Vlado Meller, Immutable showcases the band’s unparalleled musicianship and innovation. Featuring tracks like “The Abysmal Eye,” “I Am That Thirst” and “Broken Cog,” Immutable has been hailed by critics as a masterclass in progressive metal.

Meshuggah Tour Dates

3/28 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

3/29 – Toronto, ON – Great Canadian Resort Toronto

3/30 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

4/1 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

4/2 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

4/4 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

4/5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

4/6 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

4/8 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

4/9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

4/10 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

4/11 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

4/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

4/15 – Austin, TX – ACL Live – Moody Theater

4/16 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

4/18 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

4/19 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

4/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *

4/23 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

4/24 – New York, NY – The Theater at Madison Square Garden

* Non-Live Nation date