Erik Rutan Drops From Cannibal Corpse Tour Due To Hurricane Helene’s “Catastrophic Damage” On Home

Erik Rutan, the guitarist of Cannibal Corpse, has dropped off the band’s ongoing tour due to damages made to his home from Hurricane Helene, according to Metal Injection. Hurricane Helene has made its way over five south-eastern US states, causing destruction and pure devastation. Unfortunately, Erik Rutan suffered severe damage that made it best for him not to continue the tour with the rest of his bandmates.

The death metal band announced the devastating news on their Instagram account yesterday. The band expresses their condolences to his family in the last sentence of the post by stating “Our hearts go out to Erik and his wife as they deal with this situation.” The post was made with no caption, almost allowing us to have a moment of silence with ourselves and hope that he will be okay.

It is a shame that fans won’t be able to witness Erik Rutan shredding the guitar, as heard in the bands “Vengeful Invasion” music video created this year in early February. However, everyone knows that family is one of the most important things in life, hence why the comments in their recent Instagram post is filled with individuals expressing their condolences.