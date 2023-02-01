CARCASS Announce 2023 North American Spring Tour

Home News Roy Lott February 1st, 2023 - 10:44 PM

UK metal band Carcass has announced a North American set for the spring. The trek is set to kick off on March 31 in Santa Ana, CA and will make stops in Austin, Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago and Seattle before concluding in Los Angeles, CA on April 30. Local ticket pre-sales take place Thursday, February 2nd at 10:00 AM local time with general tickets on-sale Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 AM local time. Fans can purchase tickets at the band’s website. Check out the full itinerary below.

Municipal Waste, Sacred Reigh and Creeping Death will be joining the band for the whole tour. “We are beyond excited to be going out on tour with one of our all time favorite death metal bands,” says Tony Foresta of Municipal Waste. “We’re looking forward to and planning on fully punishing Jeff and Bill on a daily basis. Not to mention how great Creeping Death and Sacred Reich are. Going to be a banger run for sure.”

Carcass is on the road in support of their critically acclaimed seventh studio album, Torn Arteries. Municipal Waste are supporting their latest record, Electrified Brain.

Carcass Tour Dates w/Municipal Waster, Sacred Reich & Creeping Death

03/31 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

04/01 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater

04/03 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

04/04 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

04/05 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

04/07 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

04/08 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

04/11 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

04/12 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

04/13 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

04/14 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

04/15 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda

04/16 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

04/18 – Chicago, IL – Metro

04/19 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

04/20 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada

04/21 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

04/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

04/24 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

04/25 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

04/26 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

04/28 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

04/29 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

04/30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco