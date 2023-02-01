CARCASS Announce 2023 North American Spring Tour

UK metal band Carcass has announced a North American set for the spring. The trek is set to kick off on March 31 in Santa Ana, CA and will make stops in Austin, Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago and Seattle before concluding in Los Angeles, CA on April 30. Local ticket pre-sales take place Thursday, February 2nd at 10:00 AM local time with general tickets on-sale Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 AM local time. Fans can purchase tickets at the band’s website. Check out the full itinerary below.
Municipal Waste, Sacred Reigh and Creeping Death will be joining the band for the whole tour. “We are beyond excited to be going out on tour with one of our all time favorite death metal bands,” says Tony Foresta of Municipal Waste. “We’re looking forward to and planning on fully punishing Jeff and Bill on a daily basis. Not to mention how great Creeping Death and Sacred Reich are. Going to be a banger run for sure.”
Carcass is on the road in support of their critically acclaimed seventh studio album, Torn Arteries. Municipal Waste are supporting their latest record, Electrified Brain.
Carcass Tour Dates w/Municipal Waster, Sacred Reich & Creeping Death
03/31 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
04/01 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater
04/03 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
04/04 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
04/05 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
04/07 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
04/08 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
04/11 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
04/12 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
04/13 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
04/14 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
04/15 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda
04/16 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
04/18 – Chicago, IL – Metro
04/19 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
04/20 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada
04/21 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
04/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
04/24 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
04/25 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
04/26 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
04/28 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
04/29 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
04/30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
Photo Credit: Ramond Flotat