WEBCAST: The Cure Perform Live Streamed Record Release Show For Songs Of A Lost World

Home News Chloe Baxter November 2nd, 2024 - 8:16 PM

On November 1st, The Cure captivated fans around the world with a live-streamed performance to celebrate the release of their long-awaited album, Songs of a Lost World. This marks their first new material in sixteen years, and the excitement was palpable as they took the stage at Troxy in London, delivering a set filled with nostalgia and fresh sounds.

Critics have hailed the album as a remarkable achievement, with Rolling Stone calling it “the best Cure album since Disintegration” and NME describing it as “a masterful reflection on loss.”

This livestream follows the earlier release of the band’s new single, “A Fragile Thing”, and they have also announced another album is in the works and

The band’s distinct blend of melancholic melodies and intricate instrumentation was showcased beautifully in their live show, which fans could experience via the official YouTube livestream.

Listen to the livestream of Songs of a Lost World here.

As the night unfolded, the audience was treated to a rich tapestry of sound that echoed the themes of the album. Songs from Songs of a Lost World seamlessly intertwined with classic hits, creating an immersive atmosphere that felt both intimate and expansive.

The performance served not only as a celebration of their new music but also as a reminder of The Cure’s enduring legacy in the music world.

For those who missed the live event, the full show is still available to watch online. Additionally, fans can look forward to a special evening of Cure programming on BBC2, further celebrating the band’s impact, and order the album online.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat