Method Man, Raekwon & Redman Team Up For New Freestyle

Charlotte Huot November 19th, 2024 - 7:09 PM

On a new episode of Red Bull Spiral Freestyle, The Wu-Tang Clan members Method Man and Raekwon collaborated with Redman for a freestyle hip-hop track and video.

With one beat and one take, the Spiral episode marks not only the sixth-ever studio recording featuring all three MCs but also the first freestyle track that exclusively features the three together. The iconic voices of Method Man, Raekwon and Redman work together to create a whole new track.

Filmed at Red Bull studios in Los Angeles, the video is continuously shot while the MCs take turns stepping up to the camera. Within the studio there are flashing and colored lights which add to the atmosphere.

Many in the comments call the collaboration “legendary.”

