Kacey Musgraves Addresses Being Grabbed by a Concertgoer in Tampa

Home News Lauren Rettig December 2nd, 2024 - 7:59 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Kacey Musgraves has been touring since April in accompaniment of her album Deeper Well and will be wrapping up her series of showstopping events in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena on December 7.

During the show, Musgraves walks past the standing area of the crowd to get between the main stage and the B stage. Most fans have been well-behaved during this segment; however, Stereogum reports that at Musgraves’ Tampa show, someone was not so polite.

Musgraves was walking through the crowd as she normally does during her shows when someone forcibly grabbed her arm. Musgraves jerked back, saying, “What the fuck?” before carrying on with the remainder of the performance. Clips of the moment have gone viral, with most fans ridiculing the person who grabbed Musgraves. The “Too Good to be True” singer addressed the incident during her next show in Hollywood, Florida, telling the audience between songs: “Last night, this Tampa bitch, y’all,” she said as the arena booed. “She kinda ruined it for everybody. I thought I was gonna have to get real East Texas on her.” She then mimed taking off her earrings as if preparing to swing.

Later, on Instagram Stories, Musgraves added, “btw this is not okay and they’re lucky I didn’t instinctively swing.”

See a clip of the moment – and Musgraves’ response – below:

Musgraves has also announced that she will be performing at both the Extra Innings Festival and the Zootown Festival in 2025; Extra Innings tickets can be found here and Zootown tickets can be found here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz