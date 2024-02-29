Kacey Musgraves Announces Summer & Fall 2024 International Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Too Good To Be True”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 29th, 2024 - 6:32 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Kacey Musgraves has announced her long awaited return to the stage with her Deeper Well World Tour promoted by AEG Presents. The headline world tour kicks off this spring in Dublin on April 28, with stops in Europe and the UK, followed by the North American leg commencing on September 4 in State College, PA. The tour marks the artist‘s most extensive live tour of her career, playing major cities across the U.S. and concluding with a special two night stand in her own backyard at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on December 6 – 7. Support artists for the Deeper Well World Tour include Madi Diaz, Father John Misty, Lord Huron and Nickel Creek.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for the Deeper Well World Tour in select markets before the general public. Early access for the North American and UK dates begins Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, March 7 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public at kaceymusgraves. com/tour on Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

Along with the tour announcement, Musgraves has also unveiled the evocative new track, “Too Good to be True,” which showcases the artist’s luminous vocals set against a sparse, crystalline arrangement and an aching vulnerability when she sings: “please don’t make me regret opening up that part of myself that I’ve been scared to give again.”

Deeper Well World Tour Dates

4/28 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre +

5/1 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso +

5/3 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique +

5/5 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria +

5/6 – Hamburg, DE – DOCKS +

5/9 – Glasgow, UK – 02 Academy Glasgow +

5/11 – Manchester, UK – 02 Apollo Manchester +

5/13 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic at The Halls +

5/14 – London, UK – Roundhouse +

9/4 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center *

9/6 – Boston, MA – TD Garden *

9/7 – Boston, MA – TD Garden *

9/9 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center *

9/11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena *

9/12 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena *

9/15 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

9/19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

9/20 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

9/23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center *

9/24 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center *

9/27 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena *

9/28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena *

10/1 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego *

10/3 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum *

10/4 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum *

11/6, 2024- Laval, QC – Place Bell #

11/7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena #

11/9 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena #

11/10 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena #

11/12 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center #

11/13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center #

11/15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center #

11/16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center #

11/21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center #

11/22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center #

11/23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center #

11/26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center #

11/27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center #

11/29 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena #

11/30 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood #

12/2, – Orlando, FL – Kia Center #

12/5 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center #

12/6 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena #

12/7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena #

+Madi Diaz supporting

*Father John Misty/ Nickel Creek supporting

#Lord Huron/ Nickel Creek supporting