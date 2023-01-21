Young Thug Shown Being Handed Percocet In Courtroom

Home News Gracie Chunes January 21st, 2023 - 11:54 AM

On Wednesday, January 18, Fulton County prosecutors are alleging that rapper Young Thug, full name Jeffery Lamar Williams, was handed a Percocet by co-defendant Kahlieff Adams in open court. The exchange was captured on Courtroom surveillance footage.

EXCLUSIVE: My colleague @MarkWinneWSB just obtained surveillance video that shows the moment prosecutors accuse Young Thug and his co defendant Kahlieff Adams of conducting a “hand-to-hand” drug deal in court.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/smhVopvH7x — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 19, 2023

“Defendant Adams, who is currently serving a life-without-parole sentence for murder, conducted a hand-to-hand drug transaction with Defendant Jeffery Lamar Williams, in open court,” the motion said. “As a result of Defendant Williams’ and Defendant Adams’ possession and distribution, respectively, of contraband, court was delayed and adjourned before a single juror hardship was addressed for the day.”

The motion argued that this handoff delayed jury selection. Adams attorney Teombre Calland responded: “These allegations are simply that: mere statements made by the State in an effort to thwart the lengthiness of the jury selection process. Mr. Adams adamantly maintains his innocence and looks forward to the conclusion of this trial.”

Young Thug’s lawyer, Keith Adams, said in a statement: “The state’s motion is replete with factual inaccuracies, embellishments and attempts to make Mr. Williams responsible for someone else’s actions. The end result of an investigation into (Wednesday’s) incident was that Mr. Williams was not engaged in any wrongdoing.”