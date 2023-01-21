Young Thug Shown Being Handed Percocet In Courtroom

On Wednesday, January 18, Fulton County prosecutors are alleging that rapper Young Thug, full name Jeffery Lamar Williams, was handed a Percocet by co-defendant Kahlieff Adams in open court. The exchange was captured on Courtroom surveillance footage.
EXCLUSIVE: My colleague @MarkWinneWSB just obtained surveillance video that shows the moment prosecutors accuse Young Thug and his co defendant Kahlieff Adams of conducting a “hand-to-hand” drug deal in court.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/smhVopvH7x
— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 19, 2023
“Defendant Adams, who is currently serving a life-without-parole sentence for murder, conducted a hand-to-hand drug transaction with Defendant Jeffery Lamar Williams, in open court,” the motion said. “As a result of Defendant Williams’ and Defendant Adams’ possession and distribution, respectively, of contraband, court was delayed and adjourned before a single juror hardship was addressed for the day.”
The motion argued that this handoff delayed jury selection. Adams attorney Teombre Calland responded: “These allegations are simply that: mere statements made by the State in an effort to thwart the lengthiness of the jury selection process. Mr. Adams adamantly maintains his innocence and looks forward to the conclusion of this trial.”
Young Thug’s lawyer, Keith Adams, said in a statement: “The state’s motion is replete with factual inaccuracies, embellishments and attempts to make Mr. Williams responsible for someone else’s actions. The end result of an investigation into (Wednesday’s) incident was that Mr. Williams was not engaged in any wrongdoing.”
This is not the first instance of contraband being discovered during Young Thug’s court proceedings. The mother of rapper Yak Gotti, full name Deamonte Kendrick, allegedly tried to sneak in rolling papers and tobacco products into the courtroom. Jury selection was paused after Judge Ural Glanville announced an investigation into someone bringing marijuana hidden in a pair of shoes. “Judge Glanville just announced that there is going to be an investigation after someone brought clothing for one of the defendants with contraband (marijuana) in the shoes,” reporter Jozef Papp tweeted. (Stereogum)