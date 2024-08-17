Bishop Briggs Announce New Album Tell My Therapist I’m Fine For October 2024 Release, Share New Single & Video “Mona Lisa On A Mattress”

Home News Cristian Garcia August 17th, 2024 - 3:52 PM

U.K. singer Bishop Briggs has announced the release date of her third album, Tell My Therapist I’m Fine. Set to drop October 18th via Virgin Records, it will be Briggs’ first album first album in five years since her second album Champion.

Kicking off anticipation for the new album, Briggs has also shared the first single and accompanying video for “Mona Lisa on a Mattress”, which according to an interview with Alternative Press says is “about a messy, sexy, toxic relationship I fell hopelessly into. I wrote it with one of my close friends, Jack LaFrantz, who helped me laugh my way through this chapter of girlhood I hadn’t quite unpacked.”

The first single deviates from the pop soul/electropop sound of her previous two albums, by favoring a more adolescent sound, as its lyrics deal with an equally adolescent topic, “relationships”. Produced by Andrew Wells, “Mona Lisa on a Mattress” favors the quiet-loud dynamics of alternative rock, with Briggs starting out in a confidant tone about the compliments she received in the relationship and erupting in an boisterous admission of the toxicity the relationship brought, where the lows outnumbered the highs of the whole ordeal. The video equally shares the dynamic of the song, with Briggs lying in bed, and jumping out in sync with the chorus before coming back to a resting position at the song’s end.

Tell My Therapist I’m Fine will release on October 18th via Virgin Records.

Tell My Therapist I’m Fine Tracklist:

My Serotonin Hurt Me Now I’m Not a Machine Good For Me Mona Lisa on a Mattress Here Comes The Flood Growing Pains Shut It Off Isolated Love Undone

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz