Billy Joel Debuts New Song “Every Time” During John Mayer’s Radio Show

Chloe Baxter November 29th, 2024 - 9:53 PM

Billy Joel fans were in for a treat when the legendary musician debuted a previously unheard song, Every Time, on the pilot episode of John Mayer’s new SiriusXM show, How’s Life, on November 28, 2024.

The intimate moment, which took place during an interview with Mayer, who Joel previously brought onstage during a concert at the Intuit Dome, revealed a haunting, moody piano piece that Joel described as a long-standing “spare part” that he had been “toying with for years.”

The song, a dramatic solo piano ballad, showcases Joel’s signature emotional depth and lyricism. He explained that he had always intended to finish the song but had never fully realized it until now.

According to NME, “The thought behind that was, ‘I’ll screw it up every time,'” Joel quipped, adding a touch of humor to the poignant moment.

You can listen to the debut of Every Time below:

The performance was a rare glimpse into Joel’s creative process, and it’s clear that this track has been a personal project for the musician. Fans can see similar artistry at Joel’s December 31st performance.

Similarly to this fantastic collaboration, Joel has invited artist Axl Rose onstage for memorable performances including “Highway to Hell” and “You Might Be Right”.

Fans of both Billy Joel and John Mayer can look forward to more unique collaborations, as the two musicians have shared the stage before, including a memorable rendition of This Is The Time in Los Angeles last month.