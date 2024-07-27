Billy Joel Invites Axl rose Onstage For Duets Of “Live and Let Die”, “Highway to Hell” & “You May Be Right”

Home News Cristian Garcia July 27th, 2024 - 7:31 PM

Billy Joel brought out special guest Axl Rose for onstage at the final show of his Maidson Square Garden residency in New York City. Once onstage, the duo began to perform covers of Wings’ “Live and Let Die” and AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” as well as Joel’s own song “You May Be Right”. Joel and Rose vocals complimented each other well, especially with the choice of songs the performed. Between the soft-rock stylings of the Wings’ classic to the hard-rock anthem of AC/DC’s anthem “Highway to Hell”, the crowd got the best of both worlds and Joel and Rose delivered their most memorable performance with Joel’s original “You May Be Right”.

As reported in Loudwire, Joel was also visited by comedian Jimmy Fallon who appeared on stage to give Joel a banner commemorating the moment. The concert marked his 150th performance at the famous venue, with Fallon going to state: “Congratulations, I love you. New York City loves you. The world loves you. You’ve given us all great memories of being here. And now we get to watch you get a memory. You’re never going to forget this night here.”

While Joel’s residency at Madison Square Garden may be over, his performing days are not. He currently has concerts scheduled through the fall, including a show with Rod Stewart in Cleveland, and three with Sting in St. Louis, San Antonio and Las Vegas.

Catch the live performances of Billy Joel and Axl Rose at Madison Square Garden below: