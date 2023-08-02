Thundercat and Tame Impala Team Up Again for New Collab “No More Lies”

Home News Roy Lott August 2nd, 2023 - 9:20 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Following the success of Thundercat and Tame Impala’s soft and groovy song“No More Lies” comes the release of a limited edition single-sided 7” product out on September 29.

A collaboration that is way overdue, the duo of Bruner and Parker is an electrifying union. With “No More Lies,” the pair hits the sweet spot between their two individual, complementary styles with laser accuracy. Their melodic synchronicity belies this love lament, with Thundercat musing on a doomed relationship for which he takes responsibility. “But it’s not your fault, I’m just kind of ass”. The song culminates in a candid monologue from the bassist questioning the sense of honesty being the best policy in relationships: “I tell you the truth because I care, but I also lie to you because I care.”

“I’ve wanted to work with Kevin since the very first Tame Impala album,” shares Thundercat. “I feel that I knew that us working together would be special. I’ve been excited about this song for a long time and hope to create more with Kevin in the future.”

The collaboration is the first new Thundercat song in over three years, which arrives ahead of a huge string of tour dates for Thundercat’s In Yo Girl’s City tour including North and South American dates.