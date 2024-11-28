Grateful Dead Were Planning On 60th Anniversary Reunion Before Phil Lesh’s Passing

Home News Cait Stoddard November 28th, 2024 - 2:08 PM

According to consequense.net, Grateful Dead members Bobby Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart and Phil Lesh were considering a reunion to celebrate the band’s 60th anniversary next year and they even had plans to rehearse as well. Unfortunately, those plans will not be happening following Lesh’s passing on October 25th.

Weir, Kreutzmann and Hart spoke with Anthony Mason of CBS This Morning in an interview that took place just five days after Lesh’s death. “I was hoping that we could play with him again one more time,” Kreutzmann said. “So that, that was my sadness…’Cause I know he wanted to play with us again too.”

“We were kickin’ it around,” Weir added. “In fact, we were gonna, we were gonna get together and, and kick some songs around tomorrow.” Lesh previously joined Weir, Kreutzmann, and Hart for a series of concerts in 2015 to celebrate Grateful Dead’s 50th anniversary. The quartet had been considering something similar for the band’s 60th, as they told CBS This Morning.

“I was hopin’ that we could do it,” Kreutzmann said. Added Weir, “We were gonna see where it goes. But we were just gonna play the four of us.” In December, Grateful Dead will be recognized as part of the 2024 Kennedy Center Honors, and early next year, the band will honored as the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year.